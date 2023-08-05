Video Ad Feedback
Black men who were tortured by white officers speak out
Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker filed a federal lawsuit in June, claiming six White law enforcement officers illegally entered their home in Braxton, Mississippi and tortured them for nearly two hours. The two victims react after the sheriff pleaded guilty to the charges.
Source: CNN
Black men who were tortured by white officers speak out
Videos appear to show Ukrainian sea drone attacking Russian warship
Hear what Trump said after leaving courthouse
Reporter describes how Trump acted in courtroom during arraignment
'Justice': Synagogue shooting survivor talks to CNN about sentencing
Dancers react to Lizzo's 'disheartening' statement
Bill Barr tells Kaitlan Collins what he finds 'nauseating' about Trump
Giuliani screams on Newsmax about Trump indictment
Hear Nancy Pelosi's message to Republicans following Trump's indictment
Haberman: Trump 'rattled' following indictment news
Ex-Trump aide on 'remarkable' point of third indictment
'Deer in headlights': Julie Foudy on US women's performance
Critics question wife of Gilgo beach suspect's lack of knowledge of the case. Hear lawyer's response
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud known for role as 'Fezco' dies
Hear Trump's unearthed comments on destroying evidence as he faces new obstruction charge
CNN on front lines of Ukraine's grind to make gains
Why San Francisco is frustrated with Twitter's new, giant 'X' sign
