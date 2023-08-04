Video Ad Feedback
Aerial footage shows chaos in Union Square over Kai Cenat's giveaway
Social media influencer Kai Cenat is in custody and the NYPD is considering charges such as "inciting a riot" after thousands-strong crowds gathered in Union Square for a giveaway, leaving multiple people arrested and several police officers injured.
