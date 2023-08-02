Oregon Makeshift Cell FBI Photo SCREENGRAB
Police describe how woman escaped kidnapper's makeshift prison
Klamath Falls, Oregon, Police Capt. Rob Reynolds says a woman from Seattle was abducted and driven to Oregon where she was held captive in a makeshift prison cell before escaping.
