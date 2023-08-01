Video Ad Feedback
Critics question wife of Gilgo beach suspect's lack of knowledge of the case. Hear lawyer's response
Robert Macedonio, attorney for Asa Ellerup, wife of the Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann, joins CNN's Laura Coates to talk about the family's experience after the arrest of the suspect.
01:52 - Source: CNN
