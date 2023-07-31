Video Ad Feedback
Woman catches mountain lion on doorbell camera on multiple occasions
Nebraska homeowner Anne Dineen thought capturing video of a mountain lion was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but then found four more videos of the animal wandering her neighborhood. She describes how the recurring visits have impacted her. CNN affiliate KETV has the story.
Source: CNN
