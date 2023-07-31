mallory grossman parents vpx
Parents whose 12-year-old daughter died by suicide call cellphones a 'lethal weapon'
A New Jersey school district has agreed to pay $9.1 million to the family of Mallory Grossman, a 12-year-old girl who died by suicide after she was bullied at school. Her parents join CNN This Morning to discuss.
