Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis
Video Ad Feedback
Police chief expresses frustration at Carlee Russell charges
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis announced that Carlee Russell, the 26-year-old woman who admitted to staging her own kidnapping, has been charged with two misdemeanors.
01:09 - Source: WVTM
Latest Videos 17 videos
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis
Video Ad Feedback
Police chief expresses frustration at Carlee Russell charges
01:09
Now playing
- Source: WVTM
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear 911 call of Bronny James' cardiac arrest incident
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination amid a growing field of candidates.
Video Ad Feedback
Kaitlan Collins points out 'key part' of latest charge against Trump
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, July 27.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Netanyahu respond to judicial overhaul plans amid protests
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
senator dianne feinstein appropriations bill vote
Video Ad Feedback
Awkward moment when Feinstein is asked to vote on bill
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mitch mcconnell 0726203
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell speaks out after freezing up at press conference
00:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner founder and financier Yevgeny Prigozhin has been spotted in St Petersburg meeting with an African dignitary on the sidelines of the Russia Africa summit on Thursday, according to accounts associated with the mercenary group
Video Ad Feedback
New photo shows Wagner leader Prigozhin in Russia
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 8: Bronny James #6 of Team USA dunks the ball during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Watch FedEx driver pull man from fiery car wreck
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mitch McConnell unable to speak
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell freezes in press conference and is unable to finish statement
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is preparing for the first presidential debate with former Vice President and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden on September 29th in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter reacts to Giuliani's 'unusual' late night court filing
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Kevin Spacey speaks to press after leaving court at Southwark Crown Court on July 26, 2023 in London, England. The U.S. actor who starred in the popular TV series House of Cards and the film The Usual Suspects has been cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by men during his time as Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from Kevin Spacey after being cleared of sexual assault charges
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Corals reefs pictured in the Komodo National Park, Indonesia.
Video Ad Feedback
See how these scientists are trying to save coral reefs
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
crane moment collapse
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows moment crane collapses onto New York street
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian jet
Video Ad Feedback
'We need to push back on this': Esper on Russian fighter jet in Syria
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta bronny james split thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'This is rare': Dr. Gupta on Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikkie brass gilgo beach
Video Ad Feedback
Alleged Gilgo Beach killer spoke about case during 2015 date
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Zandstra, n 83-year-old former pastor, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering little girl in August 1975, according to Pennsylvania law enforcement officials.
Video Ad Feedback
Trooper describes ex-pastor's demeanor after police say he confessed to killing 8-year-old girl
01:43
Now playing
- Source: WPVI