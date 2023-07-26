Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows moment crane collapses onto New York street
Five people were injured as a result of a crane collapse Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a source with the New York City Fire Department.
02:07 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows moment crane collapses onto New York street
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We need to push back on this': Esper on Russian fighter jet in Syria
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is rare': Dr. Gupta on Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alleged Gilgo Beach killer spoke about case during 2015 date
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trooper describes ex-pastor's demeanor after police say he confessed to killing 8-year-old girl
01:43
Now playing- Source: WPVI
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official reveals when she noticed a shift in Trump's attitude
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter witnesses theft while reporting on shoplifting
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from Russian prisoner who was recruited to fight in Ukraine
04:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Keeping positive people around can add years to your life, study shows
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Emergency physician says these are the biggest mistakes people can make dealing with heat wave
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli police fire water cannon at anti-government protesters
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie acquired $11 billion in debt as governor. Listen to the tip he says Trump gave him
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what remains of this UNESCO World Heritage site after missile attacks
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pence reacts to Trump's not-so-veiled threat about going to prison
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the damage to historic Ukrainian cathedral after Russian strikes
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
MLB game suspended after rains turned stadium's steps into waterfalls
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows unarmed man with hands in air being attacked by police dog
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN