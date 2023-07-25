Video Ad Feedback
Seeing people talk like robots on TikTok? See what's behind the bizarre new trend
TikTok creators set off a viral trend of live-streaming while talking like a robot for cash. Now more users are jumping on the bandwagon. It's as strange as it sounds.
03:14 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Seeing people talk like robots on TikTok? See what's behind the bizarre new trend
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger recounts being aboard Delta flight damaged in hail
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows singer jumping off stage to confront a concertgoer
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official reveals when she noticed a shift in Trump's attitude
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alleged Gilgo Beach killer spoke about case during 2015 date
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tech expert shows how deepfake images could inspire real-world panic
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Matt Damon says this 2009 decision may have cost him $250M
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Black TV dramas didn't used to sell. Here's why
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden flips Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack into a campaign ad using her own words
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wildlife expert explains what could be to blame for recent bison attacks
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why this lawmaker abandoned the Democratic Party
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police say woman searched 'Taken' the day she vanished
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CMT pulls Jason Aldean video critics say is racially insensitive
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This technology made Harrison Ford look 40 years younger on screen
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger describes what it was like on flight that suffered extreme heat
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Satellite imagery reveals latest movement of Wagner Group
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN