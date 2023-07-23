Video Ad Feedback
'The road itself was moving': Witness describes 'toad-mageddon' on highway
Witnesses describe seeing a "biblical" mass migration of toads over a mile long in Stockton, Utah. CNN affiliate KSL reports.
01:31 - Source: KSL
Trending Now 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'The road itself was moving': Witness describes 'toad-mageddon' on highway
01:31
Now playing- Source: KSL
Video Ad Feedback
'Maddest I've ever seen him': Matt Damon dishes on prank that upset George Clooney
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows The 1975 singer kissing bandmate on stage
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legendary crooner Tony Bennett dead at 96
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie' star on how she portrayed her character
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
One act of kindness helps man become best-selling author
01:58
Now playing- Source: WFAA
Video Ad Feedback
She lost her $9,500 wedding ring at bottom of lake. See how a diver found it
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Charles Barkley on LGBTQ+ community: 'If you have a problem with them, f**k you'
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Another tourist graffitis the Colosseum in third incident in a month
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Matt Damon says this 2009 decision may have cost him $250M
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'How did this happen?': Farmer finds goat and pony all tangled up ... literally
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Patient sings 'Moana' soundtrack during brain surgery
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He says he lived below the poverty line while working on hit show. Hear his reaction to CEO's strike comments
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jason Aldean runs off stage during concert
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger says she saw flight attendant's body hit plane ceiling
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See brawl erupt in Kosovo parliament after lawmaker throws water at PM
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Actress tells Wallace why she isn't married to longtime partner
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN