Hear from victims of alleged police torture and attempted sexual assault in Mississippi
CNN's Ryan Young speaks to Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker who say that six White law enforcement officers in Braxton, Mississippi, entered the home they were in and tortured them for nearly two hours, culminating with Jenkins being shot in the mouth.
04:24 - Source: CNN
