Video shows unarmed man with hands in air being attacked by police dog
An unarmed Black man was attacked by a police officer's K-9 as he surrendered to authorities with his hands up, despite an Ohio State Trooper repeatedly urging officers not to release the dog. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.
