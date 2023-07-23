01 ohio unarmed k9 attack GRAB
Video shows unarmed man with hands in air being attacked by police dog
An unarmed Black man was attacked by a police officer's K-9 as he surrendered to authorities with his hands up, despite an Ohio State Trooper repeatedly urging officers not to release the dog. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.
