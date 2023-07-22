MASSAPEQUA PARK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Law enforcement officials are seen as they investigate the home of a suspect arrested in the unsolved Gilgo Beach killings on July 14, 2023 in Massapequa Park, New York. A suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings was arrested in the unsolved case tied to at least 10 sets of human remains that were discovered since 2010 in suburban Long Island. The suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be arraigned after his arrest Thursday night. A grand jury charged Heurmann with six counts of murder. The charges stem from the deaths of three of the four "Gilgo Four" women whose bodies were discovered along a stretch of Ocean Parkway in Long Island in 2010. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Odd and strange': Neighbors describe suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Jean Casarez speaks to neighbors of the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, who describe him as "odd and strange." A report from the Chester News & Reporter reveals a search warrant for property in South Carolina owned by the suspect sought possible "trophies," among other items the suspect may have taken after the killings.
02:43 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Law enforcement officials are seen as they investigate the home of a suspect arrested in the unsolved Gilgo Beach killings on July 14, 2023 in Massapequa Park, New York. A suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings was arrested in the unsolved case tied to at least 10 sets of human remains that were discovered since 2010 in suburban Long Island. The suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be arraigned after his arrest Thursday night. A grand jury charged Heurmann with six counts of murder. The charges stem from the deaths of three of the four "Gilgo Four" women whose bodies were discovered along a stretch of Ocean Parkway in Long Island in 2010. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Odd and strange': Neighbors describe suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Singer Tony Bennett performs onstage at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Paul McCartney held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Video Ad Feedback
Legendary crooner Tony Bennett dead at 96
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kamala Harris
Video Ad Feedback
VP Harris calls state's mandate to teach slavery 'benefits' a 'gaslighting' attempt
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shekinah Hall reviews a students presentation on black change makers in history during her AP African American History class on Tuesday, March 29, at the McLain High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Video Ad Feedback
Why teachers are concerned over Florida's new Black History teaching standards
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tupac Shakur
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down search warrant of Tupac shooting witness' home
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is seen in an image released by the Hoover, Alabama police department. Russel went missing after reporting to a 911 dispatcher that she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate on Thursday, July 13.
Video Ad Feedback
Police say woman searched 'Taken' the day she vanished
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bison national parks grant johnson cnntm
Video Ad Feedback
Wildlife expert explains what could be to blame for recent bison attacks
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Texas abortion ban testimony
Video Ad Feedback
Woman gets physically ill on stand during dramatic abortion testimony
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
odesa sky vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary display of firepower': CNN team witnesses barrage of Ukrainian air defenses
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump iowa speech
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out for first time since revealing he's a target in the special counsel's probe
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump honig 0718 split
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks will happen next to Trump
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo taken on May 9, 2023, a general view shows North Korea's Panmon Hall (back) from the truce village of Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, South Korea and Japan's efforts to improve their once-strained relationship and boost military ties are key to countering North Korea, America's top general said. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter reveals details on US soldier believed to be detained by North Korea
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cleland Passenger plane martha vineyard vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger lands plane without landing gear after pilot suffers medical emergency
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Crime laboratory officers removes boxes as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Video Ad Feedback
Police commissioner describes shocking discovery in suspect's home
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
canada wildfires
Video Ad Feedback
Fire burns area larger than most countries. Officials can't stop it
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN