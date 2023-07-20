Video Ad Feedback
Woman gets physically ill on stand during dramatic abortion testimony
During Wednesday's court hearing on the lawsuit filed against the state of Texas over abortion bans, the women at the center of the case provided very emotional testimony, describing in great detail the physical and emotional trauma they endured.
02:08 - Source: CNN
