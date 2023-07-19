Video Ad Feedback
Passenger describes what it was like on flight that suffered extreme heat
First responders treated at least one person for "heat-related discomfort" when a Delta Airlines flight experienced "uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin" at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport Monday.
