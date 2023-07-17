Video Ad Feedback
Passenger lands plane without landing gear after pilot suffers medical emergency
A pilot of a small plane suffered a medical emergency in the air, prompting a passenger to take over controls and make a crash landing with no landing gear at Martha's Vineyard Airport, authorities said. Police say the woman, 68, suffered minor injuries, and the man was extricated from the plane and flown to a Boston hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, the FAA said in a statement to CNN.
