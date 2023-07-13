Video Ad Feedback
6-year-old escapes alleged kidnapping by biting attacker
A six-year-old girl in Miami managed to evade a kidnapping by using the only weapon she had at her disposal -- her teeth. The girl was playing with other children when a man attempted to abduct her. The suspect appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty.
00:36 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 14 videos
Video Ad Feedback
6-year-old escapes alleged kidnapping by biting attacker
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rare tornado filmed outside Chicago
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a national security issue': Defense Secy. on Tuberville blocking nominations
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Unknown to most, Kim Jong Un's sister has become the defiant voice against the US
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Possible leads discovered as search for escaped inmate intensifies
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
America's first craft brewery is closing after more than a century
02:01
Now playing- Source: KGO
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Gaetz confronts FBI director during congressional hearing. Hear his response
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN uncovers damning internal probe conducted by the Coast Guard
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Homelessness crisis in California worsens despite state spending billions to fight it
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What one lawmaker says Ukraine must do to be admitted into NATO
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how deadly flash flooding hit New York
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down agreement for Turkey backing Sweden's NATO bid
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN