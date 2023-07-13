Video Ad Feedback
His wife bled internally for nearly 10 hours, leading to her death hours after giving birth
The Department of Health and Human Services has launched an civil rights investigation into how Black women are treated while giving birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The investigation follows a 2022 civil rights lawsuit filed by a man whose wife had gone to the hospital to give birth to their second son. An autopsy showed she died from massive internal bleeding following a planned cesarean section, CNN previously reported.
