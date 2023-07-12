exp U.S. heat van dam live FST FST 071211ASEG2 cnni us _00002001.png
Tens of millions of people are under heat alerts across the United States
More than 60 million people -- from California to Florida-- are under some type of heat alert today. Temperatures in the Southwest could top 45 degrees by the weekend. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports from Miami Beach.
Stories worth watching 14 videos
7-year-old was drowning unnoticed. Video shows strangers jump into action
robot ai press conference
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
trump dairy queen
Trump seemingly baffled by 'blizzards' during Dairy Queen campaign stop
When will the US lift the liquid ban in airports?
screengrab harry style vienna conert
Video shows Harry Styles hit by object during Vienna concert
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA poses for a photograph with the Golden Boot award and the Golden Ball award following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Megan Rapinoe makes announcement about her career
wine thief
Thief steals 600 bottles of alcohol worth $500k. See the unusual break-in
Victor Wembanyama, left, and Britney Spears.
Britney Spears says this NBA rookie's security slapped her. Hear how he responded
Alzheimer's drug Leqembi Tirrell pkg
This is the first Alzheimer's drug proven to slow disease progression
tranq
Drug that 'eats at your skin' is on the rise. See what one city is trying to do about it
Beasley firefighter reunion BTC VPX
He saved a pregnant woman trapped in a smoky elevator. Years later he meets the child at her graduation
A worker makes clothes at a garment factory that supplies SHEIN, a cross-border fast fashion e-commerce company in Guangzhou, in Chinas southern Guangdong province on July 18, 2022.
Consumers have 'five times' more clothes than they did in the 80s. This is the impact
Water Buffalo affil vpx 2
'I had to jump in the bushes': Woman records water buffalos loose in neighborhood
