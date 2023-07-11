Video Ad Feedback
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
A dire and potentially catastrophic situation is unfolding across parts of New England, where continuous rounds of heavy rain parked over the region are triggering flash flooding. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.
01:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
01:35
Source: CNN
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:35
Source: CNN
What one lawmaker says Ukraine must do to be admitted into NATO
01:52
Source: CNN
Watch how deadly flash flooding hit New York
02:06
Source: CNN
CNN reporter breaks down agreement for Turkey backing Sweden's NATO bid
02:44
Source: CNN
How Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine build up its defense
03:06
Source: CNN
CNN correspondent details where Larry Nassar was stabbed
01:19
Source: CNN
Mother warned police about boyfriend. He shot her daughter, nephew and himself weeks later
04:15
Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of deadly assault outside Chinese kindergarten
01:55
Source: CNN
'That's crossing a line': Democrat responds to Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
02:19
Source: CNN
Trump seemingly baffled by 'blizzards' during Dairy Queen campaign stop
00:44
Source: CNN
Some Republicans are sounding the alarm on DeSantis. Hear his reaction
01:44
Source: CNN
Video shows massive protests in Tel Aviv ahead of key vote
00:37
Source: CNN
Elton John gives special message to fans at final show
00:51
Source: CNN
Hear why an ex-GOP lawmaker is now helping Hunter Biden
03:45
Source: CNN