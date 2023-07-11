texas Amarillo bully boy Shayden Walker KFDA affil contd pkg hnk vpx_00001304.png
Video Ad Feedback
Bullied boy knocked on neighbor's door to look for friends. See what happened next
A TikTok video of a boy in Amarillo, Texas, going door-to-door looking for friends went viral and 11-year-old Shayden Walker had no idea that ringing a neighbor's door would forever change his life. CNN affiliate KFDA has the story.
01:48 - Source: KFDA
