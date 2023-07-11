Video Ad Feedback
Bullied boy knocked on neighbor's door to look for friends. See what happened next
A TikTok video of a boy in Amarillo, Texas, going door-to-door looking for friends went viral and 11-year-old Shayden Walker had no idea that ringing a neighbor's door would forever change his life. CNN affiliate KFDA has the story.
01:48 - Source: KFDA
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Bullied boy knocked on neighbor's door to look for friends. See what happened next
01:48
Now playing- Source: KFDA
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Harry Styles hit by object during Vienna concert
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Elton John gives special message to fans at final show
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how this man stole $500k worth of liquor
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nail salon robbery goes awry as customers completely ignore demands
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Newbie at the nude beach? Here's what you need to know
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch chaos as feisty dog defends owner from hawk
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You can't f*cking remember that?' Harrison Ford mocks Conan O'Brien about iconic role
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Rare deep-sea creature with engorged belly from recent meal spotted by remote-operated submarine
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I had to jump in the bushes': Woman records water buffaloes loose in neighborhood
01:51
Now playing- Source: WSOC
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift fan earns legendary status for disguise
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment fashion designer turns the tables on his celebrity guests
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Adele calls out unruly fans amid uptick in violent attacks at concerts
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Get out of the water!': Video shows shark swimming near crowded beach
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment elite runner makes wrong turn during race
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN