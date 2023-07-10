Video Ad Feedback
Mother warned police about boyfriend. He shot her daughter, nephew and himself weeks later
New Mexico mother Vanessa Salgado felt stunned after her daughter revealed Salgado's longtime boyfriend had been molesting her for years. Weeks later, the boyfriend took out his revenge, killing Salgado's daughter, her nephew and himself in the process. CNN's Pamela Brown investigates.
04:15 - Source: CNN
