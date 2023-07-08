wine thief
See how this man stole $500k worth of liquor
Police in Southern California are investigating a theft at a high-end wine shop where, according to the store, a burglar drilled a hole into its roof, descended via rope and stole around 600 bottles of wine and liquor worth over $500,000.
