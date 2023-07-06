The photos show approximately 50 sharks, known as a "School of Sharks." These were taken via drone on July 4, 2023 early morning at Robert Moses State Park beach in Long Island. Photos courtesy of New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.
Video Ad Feedback
Drone video shows sharks swimming near Long Island beach
Drone footage captured a shiver of at least 50 sharks swimming near a Long Island beach. The video was captured by New York State Park and Recreation as an effort to keep swimmers safe after Long Island saw an increase in shark attacks.
00:44 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
The photos show approximately 50 sharks, known as a "School of Sharks." These were taken via drone on July 4, 2023 early morning at Robert Moses State Park beach in Long Island. Photos courtesy of New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.
Video Ad Feedback
Drone video shows sharks swimming near Long Island beach
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift Blanket Girl 2
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift fan earns legendary status for disguise
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Models walk the runway during the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment fashion designer turns the tables on his celebrity guests
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England.
Video Ad Feedback
Adele calls out unruly fans amid uptick in violent attacks at concerts
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Navarre Beach Shark
Video Ad Feedback
'Get out of the water!': Video shows shark swimming near crowded beach
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senbere Teferi makes a wrong turn before the finish line of the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 4, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
See moment elite runner makes wrong turn during race
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
flo rida the fourth in america
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Flo Rida perform 'Low' at July 4 concert
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WI rollercoaster
Video Ad Feedback
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours until daring rescue
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shania twain
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Shania Twain sing 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman'
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Defending champion Joey Chestnut cheers after finishing in first place in the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2023 at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Chestnut won after eating 61 hot dogs. The annual contest, which began in 1972, draws thousands of spectators to Nathan's Famous located on Surf Avenue. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how long it takes Joey Chestnut to recover from hot dog eating contests
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
taylor swift runs off stage tiktok thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Still Swift AF Boi': Taylor Swift responds after running off stage
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
octopus nursery costa rica
Video Ad Feedback
Rare octopus nursery discovered nearly 2 miles below the ocean surface
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KATC Alligator vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Dog alerts family after alligator sneaks into their house
00:39
Now playing
- Source: KATC
KATC Alligator vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Scared to leave my house': Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light controversy
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Muffin Saves Pup 1
Video Ad Feedback
See cop's culinary solution to dog stuck in canal
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vanilla
Video Ad Feedback
This chimp was caged her entire life. See her react to seeing sky for the first time
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN