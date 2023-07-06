Video Ad Feedback
Drone video shows sharks swimming near Long Island beach
Drone footage captured a shiver of at least 50 sharks swimming near a Long Island beach. The video was captured by New York State Park and Recreation as an effort to keep swimmers safe after Long Island saw an increase in shark attacks.
00:44 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Drone video shows sharks swimming near Long Island beach
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift fan earns legendary status for disguise
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment fashion designer turns the tables on his celebrity guests
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Adele calls out unruly fans amid uptick in violent attacks at concerts
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Get out of the water!': Video shows shark swimming near crowded beach
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment elite runner makes wrong turn during race
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Flo Rida perform 'Low' at July 4 concert
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours until daring rescue
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Shania Twain sing 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman'
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how long it takes Joey Chestnut to recover from hot dog eating contests
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Still Swift AF Boi': Taylor Swift responds after running off stage
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rare octopus nursery discovered nearly 2 miles below the ocean surface
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dog alerts family after alligator sneaks into their house
00:39
Now playing- Source: KATC
Video Ad Feedback
'Scared to leave my house': Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light controversy
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See cop's culinary solution to dog stuck in canal
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This chimp was caged her entire life. See her react to seeing sky for the first time
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN