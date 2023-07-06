Video Ad Feedback
Watch chaos as feisty dog defends owner from hawk
Hawk freaks out guitar player (and her dog) in viral video described as "cinematic masterpiece." CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Taylor Swift fan earns legendary status for disguise
See cop's culinary solution to dog stuck in canal
'They're off!': Grandparents Derby quickly leads to faceplants
Shirtless presidential candidate has the internet gawking
Adorable baby seal hops on surfers' boards
Shark ruins $3.5 million payday for fishermen
Congressman disses referees by offering his glass eye
84-year-old broadcaster hit in the face with foul ball while calling the game
This woman fell on the treadmill at the gym. What happened next will stun you
12-year-old springs to action when baby deer falls into pool
Pup pals refuse to be separated by kennel wall
See what Taylor Swift hoped her fans didn't see during live show
'A very Canadian break-in': Polite criminal steals cupcakes
See swim-crazy dog's reaction to new indoor pool
