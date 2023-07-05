Video Ad Feedback
Hear Shania Twain sing 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman'
CNN's Fourth of July in America special featured Shania Twain performing "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" from her June 27, 2023 show in Columbia, Maryland.
03:51 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos
