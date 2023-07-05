Video Ad Feedback
'There's no fight, you threw me down': Video shows officer slamming woman to ground
Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are under investigation for the force they used when detaining a couple outside a Southern California grocery store on June 24. Deputies responded to a report of a robbery, and the couple allegedly matched the description of suspects given by store security. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not identified the couple or officers. CNN was unable to reach either for comment.
01:27 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'There's no fight, you threw me down': Video shows officer slamming woman to ground
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Get out of the water!': Video shows shark swimming near crowded beach
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment elite runner makes wrong turn during race
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours until daring rescue
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how long it takes Joey Chestnut to recover from hot dog eating contests
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Still Swift AF Boi': Taylor Swift responds after running off stage
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From 5 to 65, guests will 'lose their minds' over new attraction
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rare octopus nursery discovered nearly 2 miles below the ocean surface
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How carpentry helped land Harrison Ford 'Star Wars' role
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dog alerts family after alligator sneaks into their house
00:39
Now playing- Source: KATC
Video Ad Feedback
'Scared to leave my house': Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light controversy
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See cop's culinary solution to dog stuck in canal
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This chimp was caged her entire life. See her react to seeing sky for the first time
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They're off!': Grandparents Derby quickly leads to faceplants
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Archaeologists discover painting of 'pizza ancestor' in Pompeii
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN