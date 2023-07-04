Video Ad Feedback
Police dashcam shows pursuit of truck tractor
Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, posted a video truck tractor pursuit. The driver reached speeds of 85mph and drove on the wrong side of the highway.
00:45 - Source: CNN
