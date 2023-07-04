screengrab texas car pursuit
Video Ad Feedback
Police dashcam shows pursuit of truck tractor
Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, posted a video truck tractor pursuit. The driver reached speeds of 85mph and drove on the wrong side of the highway.
00:45 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
screengrab texas car pursuit
Video Ad Feedback
Police dashcam shows pursuit of truck tractor
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joey chestnut
Video Ad Feedback
Man ate 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2021. Hear his plans for Tuesday's hot dog eating contest
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
taylor swift runs off stage tiktok thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Still Swift AF Boi': Taylor Swift responds after running off stage
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: A general view of the "SUPER NINTENDO WORLD" welcome celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 16, 2023 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
From 5 to 65, guests will 'lose their minds' over new attraction
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
octopus nursery costa rica
Video Ad Feedback
Rare octopus nursery discovered nearly 2 miles below the ocean surface
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How carpentry helped land Harrison Ford 'Star Wars' role
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KATC Alligator vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Dog alerts family after alligator sneaks into their house
00:39
Now playing
- Source: KATC
dylan mulvaney
Video Ad Feedback
'Scared to leave my house': Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light controversy
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Muffin Saves Pup 1
Video Ad Feedback
See cop's culinary solution to dog stuck in canal
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vanilla
Video Ad Feedback
This chimp was caged her entire life. See her react to seeing sky for the first time
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Grandparents Race 1
Video Ad Feedback
'They're off!': Grandparents Derby quickly leads to faceplants
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ancient pizza painting pompeii
Video Ad Feedback
Archaeologists discover painting of 'pizza ancestor' in Pompeii
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
Tom Cruise
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Cruise explains why he doesn't mind doing dangerous stunts
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shirtless RFK Jr 1
Video Ad Feedback
Shirtless presidential candidate has the internet gawking
01:37
Now playing
- Source: KMAX/KOVR
Prosthetic Leg Diver affil vpx
Video Ad Feedback
You'll never guess what this scuba diver found at the bottom of a lake
02:55
Now playing
- Source: WXIA