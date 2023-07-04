Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam footage shows moment police save woman from a burning car
Dramatic bodycam video released by the Candler County Sheriff's office in Georgia shows a sergeant rescuing a woman from a burning car. CNN's Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo have the details.
Trending Now 16 videos
Bodycam footage shows moment police save woman from a burning car
'Get out of the water!': Video shows shark swimming near crowded beach
See moment elite runner makes wrong turn during race
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours until daring rescue
Hear how long it takes Joey Chestnut to recover from hot dog eating contests
'Still Swift AF Boi': Taylor Swift responds after running off stage
From 5 to 65, guests will 'lose their minds' over new attraction
Rare octopus nursery discovered nearly 2 miles below the ocean surface
How carpentry helped land Harrison Ford 'Star Wars' role
Dog alerts family after alligator sneaks into their house
'Scared to leave my house': Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light controversy
See cop's culinary solution to dog stuck in canal
This chimp was caged her entire life. See her react to seeing sky for the first time
'They're off!': Grandparents Derby quickly leads to faceplants
Archaeologists discover painting of 'pizza ancestor' in Pompeii
Tom Cruise explains why he doesn't mind doing dangerous stunts
