Journalist lists concerning qualities of doomed sub outlined by ex-OceanGate employee
Former OceanGate Expeditions employee David Lochridge emailed another ex-associate of the company years ago with concerns about the potential failings of its Titan submersible and an ominous warning about its CEO, who was killed last month with four others when the vessel imploded on a dive in the North Atlantic. The New Yorker's Ben Taub, who obtained this report, joins CNN's Brianna Keilar to provide more details.
