Video Ad Feedback
See cracked support pillar sway as roller coaster goes by
Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina closed a roller coaster after discovering a crack in a support pillar, park officials said. CNN's Sara Sidner has the details.
01:05 - Source: CNN
