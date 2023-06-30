Alan Arkin
Video Ad Feedback
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dead at 89
Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning star of "Little Miss Sunshine," has died, his family announced Friday.
03:20 - Source: CNN
People We've Lost 15 videos
Alan Arkin
Video Ad Feedback
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dead at 89
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Bohrman discusses the set up for a GOP Presidential Debate, which was held at the Reagan Library on January 30, 2008.
Video Ad Feedback
Remembering innovative CNN executive David Bohrman
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jim brown obit vpx
Video Ad Feedback
From NFL legend to actor and civil rights activist: A look back at Jim Brown's life
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. rock legend Tina Turner performs, Thursday evening May 30,1996, at the Olympichall in Munich, Germany, kicking off her concert tour of Germany. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Video Ad Feedback
These are the songs that made Tina Turner an icon
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 12: Actor and singer Harry Belafonte attends the 'Sing Your Song' Photocall during day three of the 61st Berlin International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt on February 12, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See iconic moments from Harry Belafonte's trailblazing career
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
len goodman dwts
Video Ad Feedback
Former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge dead at 78
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Lisa Loring
Video Ad Feedback
See Lisa Loring play the original Wednesday Addams
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab lisa marie presley
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes seeing Lisa Marie Presley days before death
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VATICAN CITY - APRIL 24: Pope Benedict XVI leads his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square on April 24, 2005 in Vatican City. Thousands of pilgrims attended the mass led by the 265th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Pope Benedict's most memorable moments
03:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY: News anchor Barbara Walters is photographed in her New York office for USA Today. (Photo by Todd Plitt/Contour by Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DAVOS, Switzerland: Former Brazilian soccer star Pele, Director of Empresas Pele (L) talks during the World Economic Forum session "Can a ball change the world: the role of sports in Development" 26 January 2006 in Davos. AFP PHOTO FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drew Griffin
Video Ad Feedback
'He will be missed by all of us': Anderson Cooper remembers CNN's Drew Griffin
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach looks across the field at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Georgia won 45-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Video Ad Feedback
Mississippi State head football coach dead at 61
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grant wahl intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl remembered
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN