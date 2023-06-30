Video Ad Feedback
California's experience after ending affirmative action in college admissions
As the Supreme Court makes its ruling on affirmative action in higher education, California — a state that has banned it since 1996 — could signal the future for the rest of the nation going forward.
02:28 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 14 videos
Video Ad Feedback
California's experience after ending affirmative action in college admissions
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how former Parkland resource officer reacted when verdict was read
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows enormous crowds in France over teenager's killing
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What's a Uyghur?': GOP presidential candidate gets caught unaware by a human rights question
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the moment officer heard gunshots and sprung into action
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Neighbors speak out after woman indicted for murder for leaving baby alone
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Multiple deputies fired after 2 Black men file lawsuit alleging torture and attempted sexual assault
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The US has an empty office building problem. Here's what landlords are doing about it
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear exclusive audio of Trump discussing classified documents in 2021
00:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell reveals the 5 words the shooter told him
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Club Q shooter speaks in court
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam captures 'unsettling exchange' moments before fatal shooting
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway reacts to newly obtained audio of Trump discussing classified documents
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN