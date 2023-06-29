exp eviction cape cod artist del deo intv 062902PSEG1 cnni us_00002001.png
94-year-old faces eviction from beach shack after 77 years
94-year-old artist Salvatore Del Deo faces eviction from the beach shack in Cape Cod that he's called home for 77 years. His son, Romolo, explains why they're fighting his case.
06:54 - Source: CNN
