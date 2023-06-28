Video Ad Feedback
A janitor did this and ruined a $1 million research project
A university janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing multiple "annoying alarms," ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York. CNN anchors Jim Sciutto, Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez share their thoughts.
01:38 - Source: CNN
