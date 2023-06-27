Video Ad Feedback
Neighbors speak out after woman indicted for murder for leaving baby alone
A Cleveland woman has been indicted on murder charges after she left her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days while she vacationed in Detroit and Puerto Rico, prosecutors say. CNN affiliate WEWS spoke to people in the woman's neighborhood.
01:42 - Source: WEWS
Latest Videos 16 videos
