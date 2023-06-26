Bodycam captures 'unsettling exchange' moments before fatal shooting
Three San Antonio police officers were charged with murder, less than 24 hours after they fatally shot a woman during a police call. The San Antonio Police Department has released edited and blurred body camera footage showing what led to the fatal shooting. CNN's Mike Valerio has more.
02:19 - Source: CNN
