Club Q shooter speaks in court
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect accused of using an AR-style rifle to terrorize a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub -- killing five people and injuring 19 others, has pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted murder.
00:23 - Source: CNN
