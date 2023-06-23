Father and son who turned down seats on doomed sub share red flags
Jay Bloom and his son Sean, 20, were offered seats on the doomed submersible trip to see the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the ocean. They tell CNN's Erin Burnett about the concerns they had ahead of the trip and how OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush tried to convince them to go.
01:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Father and son who turned down seats on doomed sub share red flags
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Christie booed criticizing Trump during speech
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter details White House response to SCOTUS ruling
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert reveals first indication of implosion in search for submersible
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Old video shows a submersible caught on Titanic's propeller
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Amanpour asks Obama about 'spectacle' of Trump. Hear his answer
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Adorable baby seal shows off its surfing skills
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
MTG lashed out at Boebert on the House floor. Hear how Boebert responded
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Officer Fanone's reaction to sentencing of Jan. 6 rioter who attacked him
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of massive blast in Paris
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Conway reacts to GOP response to Hunter Biden plea deal
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian sniper shares new video of injured fighter 'torn apart by an explosion'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman shares two reasons why Trump has trouble keeping lawyers
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dana Bash calls reaction from Hunter Biden legal team 'striking'
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man fakes his death, arrives at funeral in helicopter. Hear why he did it
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN