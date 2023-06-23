Jay and Sean Bloom
Father and son who turned down seats on doomed sub share red flags
Erin Burnett Out Front
Jay Bloom and his son Sean, 20, were offered seats on the doomed submersible trip to see the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the ocean. They tell CNN's Erin Burnett about the concerns they had ahead of the trip and how OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush tried to convince them to go.
01:35 - Source: CNN
Jay and Sean Bloom
Father and son who turned down seats on doomed sub share red flags
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
