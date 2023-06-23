'100 percent preventable': Deep sea expert on Titan submersible design
CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with the Chair of Marine Technology Society's Submersible Committee, Will Kohnen, who raised concerns about the Titan submersible and questioned the safety of the vessel that disappeared and imploded in the Atlantic Ocean.
03:38 - Source: CNN
