Old video shows a submersible caught on Titanic's propeller
Michael Guillen, former ABC News correspondent, went down to see the Titanic 23 years ago and hit a snag. On CNN This Morning he recounts the harrowing moments his submersible was caught on the Titanic's propeller.
03:36 - Source: CNN
