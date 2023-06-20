Watch fraternities and sororities of the 'Divine 9' perform at Juneteenth concert
Fraternity and sorority members from the "Divine 9" take the stage to perform at CNN's second annual "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom" concert.
01:24 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Watch fraternities and sororities of the 'Divine 9' perform at Juneteenth concert
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
01:34
Now playing- Source: WPVI
Bear climbs second-story window, then gets stuck dangling from it
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch moment Kourtney Kardashian Barker announces to the world that she's pregnant
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch this driver flip her car during a driving test
A dog fell 300 feet off a cliff. See what happened next
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
$200 'Jeopardy!' clue stumps guests, stuns viewers
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Arnold Schwarzenegger says going to the gym is all about 'survival'
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: NBA MVP has change of heart on attending victory parade. See the moment
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Snailfish caught smiling for the cameras
Why millions are searching for the 'internet dad multiverse'
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Older influencers taking TikTok by storm
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Congressman disses referees by offering his glass eye
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Penguin lovers are flocking to this isolated post office. Here's why
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Paul McCartney says a 'final' Beatles song is coming
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN