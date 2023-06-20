goat affil pkg vpx
Dozens of goats made an escape. Doorcam catches what they did next
One McKinney, Texas, neighborhood was surprised to find a herd of runaway goats roaming around their lawns. CNN affiliate WFAA has more on the story.
01:33 - Source: WFAA
