Lee Vernon Newby Jr., 100, was one of the first Black people in the Marine Corps.
'Not entitled to the Purple Heart': US Navy tells 100-year-old veteran and Congressional Gold Medal recipient
One of the first Black Marines, 100-year-old veteran Lee Vernon Newby Jr., has been denied the honor of a Purple Heart. CNN's Jason Carroll interviews Newby and his family as they share their story.
