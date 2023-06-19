'Not entitled to the Purple Heart': US Navy tells 100-year-old veteran and Congressional Gold Medal recipient
One of the first Black Marines, 100-year-old veteran Lee Vernon Newby Jr., has been denied the honor of a Purple Heart. CNN's Jason Carroll interviews Newby and his family as they share their story.
03:55 - Source: CNN
