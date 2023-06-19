CNN anchor traced his lineage back to slavery. What he learned brought him to tears
CNN's Victor Blackwell visits the new International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, where he traces his own family tree with resources from the museum's Center for Family History.
06:35 - Source: CNN
