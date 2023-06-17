Isabel Rosales 061723
See damage left behind by tornado that destroyed about 200 homes
CNN correspondent Isabel Rosales reports from the wreckage in Perryton, Texas, where an EF-3 tornado ripped through and destroyed as many as 200 homes.
03:00 - Source: CNN
