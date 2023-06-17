boat rescue wjhg vpx
Watch impromptu rescue after houseboat capsizes
A fisherman and his friends spotted a houseboat that had capsized floating adrift near the Panama City Marina in Florida. CNN's affiliate WJHG has the details of what happened next.
01:55 - Source: WJHG
Trending Now 15 videos
boat rescue wjhg vpx
Watch impromptu rescue after houseboat capsizes
01:55
Now playing
- Source: WJHG
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watch moment Kourtney Kardashian Barker announces to the world that she's pregnant
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnold schwarzenegger and chris wallace
Arnold Schwarzenegger says going to the gym is all about 'survival'
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy lords prayer
$200 'Jeopardy!' clue stumps guests, stuns viewers
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jokic parade
Video: NBA MVP has change of heart on attending victory parade. See the moment
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
smiling snailfish pacific ocean
Snailfish caught smiling for the cameras
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok dads thumb 1
Why millions are searching for the 'internet dad multiverse'
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Debra Rapoport Artist and Influencer
Older influencers taking TikTok by storm
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Glass Eye In Trophy 1
Congressman disses referees by offering his glass eye
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Port Lockroy 3
Penguin lovers are flocking to this isolated post office. Here's why
03:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
the beatles ia pba
Paul McCartney says a 'final' Beatles song is coming
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
magic mushroom david culver actws
Magic mushrooms: Can they change your mind?
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ball Bonks Sportscaster 1
84-year-old broadcaster hit in the face with foul ball while calling the game
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Woman Loses Pants 1
This woman fell on the treadmill at the gym. What happened next will stun you
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
crocodile pool 01
'Massive' 10-foot crocodile found swimming in Florida pool
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN