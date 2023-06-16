Montana kids challenge state over fossil fuels
Sixteen young environmentalists are suing the state of Montana arguing the state's government is violating their constitutional right by supporting fossil fuels. CNN's Bill Weir reports.
03:50 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Montana kids challenge state over fossil fuels
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge's history with Trump causes concern in classified documents case
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Republican questions legitimacy of Biden tapes he claimed existed
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
See cop's reaction when another officer pulls him over for speeding
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what Melania Trump has been up to amid Trump legal battles
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows tornado touching down in Perryton, Texas
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama criticizes this 2024 GOP presidential candidate's remarks on race in America
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Paul McCartney says a 'final' Beatles song is coming
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
UK partygate report: Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive video shows Ukrainian special ops team fighting Russians
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
What is Juneteenth?
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch people thrown into sky by strong winds in China
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Adam Schiff fires back after Republican effort to censure him fails
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Magic mushrooms studied for potential therapeutic effects
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stunning footage shows Russian soldier pleading to Ukrainians to spare him
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Bizarro world stuff': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's indictment claims
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN