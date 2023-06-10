Ex-FBI deputy director discusses how 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski was captured
Ted Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber," has died. Kaczynski had been serving eight life sentences after he pleaded guilty in 1998 for sending bombs that killed three people and wounded 23 others through the mail. Former Deputy Director for the FBI and CNN analyst Andrew McCabe describes how the FBI was ablet to catch him.
03:21 - Source: CNN
