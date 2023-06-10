Convicted Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski is escorted by US Marshals outside the Sacramento County Federal Court, Sacramento, California, May 4, 1998. Kaczynski was given four consecutive life sentences. AFP PHOTO/POOL (Photo credit should read RICH PEDRONCELLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ex-FBI deputy director discusses how 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski was captured
Ted Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber," has died. Kaczynski had been serving eight life sentences after he pleaded guilty in 1998 for sending bombs that killed three people and wounded 23 others through the mail. Former Deputy Director for the FBI and CNN analyst Andrew McCabe describes how the FBI was ablet to catch him.
03:21 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Convicted Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski is escorted by US Marshals outside the Sacramento County Federal Court, Sacramento, California, May 4, 1998. Kaczynski was given four consecutive life sentences. AFP PHOTO/POOL (Photo credit should read RICH PEDRONCELLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ex-FBI deputy director discusses how 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski was captured
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jack smith special counsel remarks 060923 ISO
See Special Counsel Jack Smith's statement on Trump indictment
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
"The joy is huge, the gratitude to our Military Forces will be eternal. We never stopped looking for them until the miracle came. #OperationHope"
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Ray Donald Trump Split for VIDEO
What happens to charges if Trump gets elected? Hear what legal expert thinks
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump truth social
See Trump's response to federal indictment
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump george conway split
'Absolutely historic': George Conway reacts to Trump indictment
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pat robertson
Conservative Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson dead at 93
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elie honig voting rights vpx
Legal analyst breaks down why SCOTUS decision 'saves the day'
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quanishia "Peach" Berry (on the right, who had her leg amputated) and her wife, Lexus Berry (on the left)
Survivor of Iowa building collapse explains moment building fell
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US president Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course, in South Ayrshire, during his visit to the UK on May 2, 2023.
Legal expert explains what it means to get a target letter from DOJ
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Family trapped in home flood
Military drone video shows family trapped in a Russian controlled village after dam collapse
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner chief 'certain' Russia will lose territory to Ukraine
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence and leader of the excavation expedition, Lee Berger, inside the last reach out of the chute labyrinth inside the Rising Star cave. Photo Courtesy Lee Berger
Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York City air quality Jones pkg
New Yorkers react to smoky skies
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail kate boulduan licht announcement
CNN anchor announces CEO is leaving the network
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
glendale vpx 2
Video shows protesters fighting amid debate over gender and sexual identities
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN