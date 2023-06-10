Inside Trump's indictment: What the charges mean in classified documents case
CNN's Kim Brunhuber speaks with Criminal Defense Lawyer Joseph Kotrie-Monson about what may lie ahead after former President Donald Trump's indictment
04:27 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Inside Trump's indictment: What the charges mean in classified documents case
04:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Padma Lakshmi reflects on her time as host of 'Top Chef'
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Has the tide turned against hybrid work?
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
12-year-old springs to action when baby deer falls into pool
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
You can live in this 462-sq-ft apartment located on a bridge for $250,000
02:06
Now playing- Source: KCAL
See timelapse of NYC disappearing into cloud of wildfire smoke
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
NFL star draws laughter at the White House for podium prank
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Text message scams are on the rise. Here's what you can do to prevent them
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Anderson Cooper gets a surprise on live tv that makes him giggle
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Phil asked if he regrets how he handled interview with Shelley Duvall
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jay Leno shows his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN